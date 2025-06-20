Russia warns U.S. nuclear strike on Iran would be catastrophic

Russia called media reports about U.S. plans to use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran mere speculation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said these rumors have no confirmed basis. However, he warned that if such an attack happens, it would be a disaster.

Peskov described the situation as “horrifying” but said it is impossible to comment on unproven claims. He stressed the dangers of nuclear weapons use in any conflict. Russia sees the potential strike as a serious threat to regional and global security.

These remarks came after Fox News reported that the U.S. has not ruled out attacking Iran’s underground uranium site in Fordow with tactical nukes. This report raised fears of an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Although the U.S. has not officially confirmed this, the news has alarmed many around the world. Experts worry that even limited nuclear use would have devastating consequences. The international community watches the situation with growing concern.

In conclusion, Russia urged caution and called for peaceful solutions. They emphasized that using nuclear weapons would increase instability and risk far beyond the region. The world hopes for diplomacy over destruction.