Gaza’s children face dangerous hunger crisis, UNICEF urges Israel to allow aid

UNICEF has raised alarm over the growing number of hungry and sick children in Gaza. Due to blocked aid, food and medicine are not reaching them. The number of malnourished children has increased sharply in recent months. Israel’s restrictions are making the crisis worse.

In May, over 5,100 children under five suffered from severe malnutrition. In April, the number was around 3,400. Many of them needed urgent hospital care. However, hospitals lacked basic medicine and treatment supplies. Without fast action, even more children may fall seriously ill.

Additionally, Israeli attacks have damaged Gaza’s water and health systems. Now, only 127 out of 236 health centers are still working. Clean water is not available for most people. As a result, diseases like diarrhea and hepatitis A are spreading fast among children.

Fuel shortages are also hurting medical services. Many clinics may shut down if fuel runs out. This will leave thousands without care. Children are especially at risk, as they depend on steady food, water, and medicine to survive.

UNICEF has called on Israel to open aid routes without delay. They urged all sides to let help reach Gaza quickly. The lives of thousands of innocent children now depend on immediate global and local action.