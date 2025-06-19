Asian volleyball nations cup: Pakistan fights back to beat Chinese Taipei 3-2

MANILA — In a thrilling showdown at the Asian Volleyball Nations Cup, Pakistan edged past Chinese Taipei 3-2 after a fierce five-set battle.

Pakistan started confidently, taking the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22 with solid attacks and smart plays. It looked like a straight-set victory, but Chinese Taipei turned the tables. They fought back hard, winning the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 25-16, tying the match at 2-2.

The deciding fifth set was tense. Pakistan was down 5-8, but made a strong comeback with powerful serves and tight defense. They finally clinched the set 18-16, and the match 3-2.

The final scoreline was:

25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 18-16 in Pakistan’s favor.

This was Pakistan’s second straight win in Group C, after beating the Philippines 3-1 earlier. With this, they top their group and move on to the quarter-finals. They will next face either Bahrain or Indonesia.

The team’s performance has boosted confidence ahead of the knockout stages, with fans and experts praising their resilience under pressure.