Steel Melters Urge Senate to Link Import Tariff Cuts with Power Tariff Relief to Avert Industry Crisis

The Pakistan Steel Melters Association has urged the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue to tie any reduction in steel import tariffs directly to a corresponding decrease in power tariffs for the industry. Mian Ahmad Hassan, Chairman of the Association emphasized that high power costs, which constitute over 70% of production expenses, already render them uncompetitive, especially when compared to countries like Bangladesh, which offers significantly higher protection to its steel sector. He warned that without this crucial linkage, the proposed tariff reductions would severely harm the industry, potentially leading to closures, substantial economic losses, and an increase in surplus power capacity payments due to the steel industry’s significant contribution to employment and power consumption.