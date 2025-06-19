White house: Trump to decide U.S. role in Israel-Iran war within two weeks

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a final decision within two weeks on whether the United States will intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited a message from President Trump, saying the decision hinges on the possibility of upcoming negotiations with Iran. “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” the statement read.

The announcement comes amid rapidly escalating tensions, as Israel has reportedly attacked Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, further fueling fears of a broader regional war. Washington has so far refrained from direct involvement, while engaging in diplomatic backchannels and maintaining a close watch on the situation.

The U.S. administration is believed to be weighing multiple options, balancing strategic alliances with Israel and the desire to avoid deepening another Middle East conflict. Trump’s upcoming decision is expected to significantly shape the course of the conflict—and the future of U.S. foreign policy in the region.