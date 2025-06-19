Trump–Asim Munir Meeting: The Strategic Earthquake Modi Never Saw Coming

By Iqbal Latif

It will hurt very hard—but that’s a fact. And I know I’m repeating myself, but truth has to be repeated until it penetrates noise.

I still can’t believe what I’m witnessing.

If I were an Indian strategist right now, I’d be seriously worried. The carefully curated narrative of Indian supremacy in South Asia, of Pakistani isolation, of strategic dominance—it has collapsed in real time.

I can see how upset you all are. From the top RSS brass to BJP’s online drum-beaters—from Shetty to Saroj—you’re shaken. You’re shallow in understanding your adversary. You built your perception of Pakistan on propaganda, not reality. That’s why this moment has stunned you.

Your philosophy of terror is flawed, your use of collective punishment is immoral, and your weaponization of water is criminal.

Imagine! Turning the Chenab into a canal and thinking of diverting it to Rajasthan while trashing the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960—that’s not just illegal, it’s civilizationally disgraceful.

You have no moral clarity. And yet you thought this was normal?

Now, watch what happened instead.

Highlights from President @realDonaldTrump’s remarks during his meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan Army:

“I was honoured to meet him.”

“We discussed the Iran-Israel war.”

“I thanked him for ending the war with India.”

“They probably know Iran better than anyone.”

“We are working on trade with Pakistan.”

Modi’s Strategic Doctrine Is in Ashes

This is the worst nightmare for Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.

He had meticulously crafted a doctrine:

✅ That Trump and Netanyahu would isolate, weaken, and label Pakistan as a threat

✅ That India would emerge as the sole pillar of U.S. strategy in the region

✅ That Pakistan was to be framed forever as a “beggar state,” a “terrorist hub,” irrelevant and inferior

All of it just fell apart.

Trump’s Message Was Crystal Clear:

He equated Pakistan with India

He thanked Pakistan’s Army Chief for averting nuclear war

He recognized Pakistan’s strategic knowledge of Iran

He launched trade discussions with Pakistan

Trump is a transactional president—he doesn’t throw compliments for free. Pakistan is doing something right: stabilizing Afghanistan, guarding the Khyber Pass, and acting as a bridge between China and the West.

That, right there, is diplomacy through relevance—not propaganda.

Modi’s Dream of Isolating Pakistan Has Failed

While India does photo-ops in Cyprus and Colombia, real power diplomacy is happening in Washington, Riyadh, and Doha—with Pakistan present at every table.

CENTCOM has acknowledged Pakistan as a front-line state against terrorism, not a sponsor of it.

Trump has said Pakistan “probably knows Iran better than anyone.”

And now trade is being discussed, not sanctions.

So where does that leave India?

Selling FOMO to its own citizens, while Pakistan walks back into strategic parity.

Bottom Line: This Was Never the Script Modi Wrote

He wanted Pakistan declared a terrorist state.

He wanted to defang its nukes.

He wanted to change the map of South Asia.

Instead, the very man he trusted to do so—Trump—went and shook hands with Pakistan’s military leader, thanked him, praised him, and launched trade with him.

“Two intelligent men—one General and one Prime Minister—did the deal,” said Trump.

But history now knows which one walked out respected, and which one walked out with press photos from Panama and Zagreb.

✌️ Final Word: Time to Make Peace

There’s only one way forward for Modi and India now:

Sit down. Resolve Kashmir. Stop weaponizing water. End this madness. Make South Asia a peaceful, prosperous place.

Because the longer you deny the reality of parity, the harder the crash will be.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1HbrYe2gtk/?mibextid=wwXIfr