Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has issued an official travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria due to the evolving security situation in the region.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Pakistani nationals currently residing in these countries to remain extremely cautious. They were also urged to limit movement and avoid all unnecessary travel within those territories.

The advisory specifically directed citizens to stay in close contact with their nearest Pakistani embassies for assistance and up-to-date information.

The directive comes amid rising regional tensions, particularly involving Iran and Israel, which have affected security dynamics across several Middle Eastern nations.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the advisory is a precautionary measure to protect Pakistani nationals and ensure their safety during the current volatile situation.