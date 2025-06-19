UK PM urges Trump to show restraint after US approves strikes on Iran

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged US President Donald Trump to act with restraint after reports confirmed that the US approved plans to strike Iran. His spokesperson called on all sides to lower tensions and return to diplomacy.

This appeal comes ahead of a key meeting in Geneva on Friday, where foreign ministers of the UK, Germany, and France are scheduled to hold talks with Iran over its nuclear program. The UK government stressed that continued conflict is in no one’s interest.

The spokesperson said the UK wants to see calm and patience, adding that diplomacy remains the best path forward. The message follows growing fears of a larger war, as Israel vowed revenge after Iran fired a wave of missiles, damaging an Israeli hospital.

Tensions rose further when Israel threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader, saying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should no longer be allowed to live. Meanwhile, Trump reportedly approved plans for attacks but may be waiting for the outcome of talks over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The UK’s 10 Downing Street declined to say whether it would allow the US to use its Diego Garcia base for strikes. Reports say UK Attorney General Lord Harmer warned the Prime Minister that joining any US military action could be legally risky for Britain.