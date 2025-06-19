Iran arrests 24 alleged Israeli spies over “image tarnishing” plot

Iranian police have arrested 24 people accused of spying for Israel. The arrests were announced on Thursday in a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency. Officials claim the group tried to harm the image of Iran both online and offline.

Brigadier General Kiumars Azizi, the police chief of west Tehran, said the suspects worked to spread false news and create public unrest. He claimed they aimed to disturb public opinion and damage trust in Iran’s system.

Authorities believe the accused have ties to Israeli intelligence services. The statement said they were collecting information and spreading propaganda to hurt the country’s reputation.

The arrests come amid high regional tensions between Iran and Israel. Recent military actions and cyber threats have increased fear of wider conflict and espionage.

Iran has not shared further details about the suspects’ identities or the exact nature of their spying activities. However, officials say investigations are still ongoing.