Inaugural Ivy Future of Pakistan Conference at Yale Explores Governance and Diplomacy

The Ivy Future of Pakistan Conference at Yale University united students from top Ivy League schools with global policy experts, officials, and diplomats to underscore Pakistan’s pivotal role in global diplomacy and the substantial contributions of its diaspora in the U.S.

In his keynote address, Pakistan’s former Ambassador, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, stressed the necessity for Pakistan to frame diplomatic engagement around concrete contributions, including supply-chain partnerships and ongoing counterterrorism efforts. He highlighted the importance of Pakistan strengthening its global standing through mutually beneficial ties with major powers.

Ambassador Siddiqui also called for increased representation of Pakistani Americans in U.S. public institutions, citing progress while urging continued engagement. The conference served as a vital platform to foster dialogue, strengthen U.S.-Pakistan ties, and highlight the shared contributions of the diaspora.