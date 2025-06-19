SpaceX starship explodes during routine test at Texas launch site

HOUSTON – SpaceX’s ambitious Starship project faced another setback as Starship 36 exploded during a routine test at the company’s Starbase launch facility in Texas late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 11:00pm local time and was described as a “catastrophic failure” by Cameron County officials.

A video released by local authorities showed the rocket attached to its launch arm just before a massive flash and fiery explosion lit up the night sky. Thankfully, SpaceX confirmed that all employees were safe and that a secure perimeter had been maintained throughout the operation.

The explosion took place during a routine static fire test, not an actual launch. During such tests, engines are fired while the rocket remains anchored to the ground. SpaceX acknowledged a “major anomaly” occurred but did not provide further details.

Despite this, SpaceX assured the public there is no danger to nearby communities. They requested that residents avoid approaching the area while cleanup and safety operations are underway.

Standing at 403 feet, Starship is the world’s largest and most powerful rocket. Elon Musk envisions it as the cornerstone of his plan to eventually colonize Mars. The fully reusable rocket is designed to carry up to 150 metric tonnes.

This incident follows other recent failures, including a prototype explosion over the Indian Ocean in May. However, SpaceX remains committed to its “fail fast, learn fast” strategy, which has helped the company stay ahead in commercial spaceflight.