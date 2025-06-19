Russia warns Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear plant could cause ‘chernobyl-like’ disaster

Moscow: Russia has issued a grave warning following reports of an alleged Israeli strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying any attack on the active facility could cause a catastrophe on the scale of Chernobyl.

According to Reuters, an Israeli military spokesperson initially confirmed an attack on the area, but the statement was later walked back, with officials saying they could neither confirm nor deny whether the Gulf coast site was targeted. Bushehr is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, built by Russia.

Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev warned on Thursday that the situation around the plant is dangerous. He stated that any strike on an active power unit could result in a disaster akin to the 1986 Chernobyl explosion, which caused long-lasting radioactive damage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged concerns about the safety of Russian personnel at the site, noting that while some experts had been evacuated, hundreds remain on-site. He emphasized that Russia’s continued presence at Bushehr reflects its support for Iran, even as Moscow seeks to maintain relations with Israel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova called Israeli attacks on peaceful nuclear sites both unlawful and unacceptable, and expressed serious concerns about the safety of Russian workers at the facility.

Zakharova also issued a warning to Washington, advising the U.S. to avoid military involvement, warning of “unpredictable and dangerous consequences.” While Russia has offered to mediate between Iran and Israel, neither side has accepted the proposal so far.

Putin later reiterated this position during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders condemned Israeli actions and emphasized the need for a diplomatic resolution that balances Israel’s security concerns and Iran’s sovereignty.