Pakistan urges UN and global community to stop Israeli aggression against Iran

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Office has strongly condemned what it called unprovoked and illegal Israeli aggression against Iran, urging the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action to stop it.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Mahmood said that the Israeli military strikes are a direct violation of Iran’s sovereignty and regional integrity. He stressed that such attacks breach the UN Charter and international law, and pose a serious threat to regional and global peace.

Mahmood emphasized that Iran has the right to defend itself under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Iranian people. He described the Israeli actions as provocative and dangerous, warning that they could escalate instability not only in the Middle East but beyond.

He called on the UN and the global community to immediately intervene and hold Israel accountable, urging an end to the aggression. He warned that continued violations threaten the peace and security of the entire region.

In addition, he shared that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held telephonic consultations with his counterparts from Iran, the UAE, and Türkiye to discuss the rising tensions and coordinate diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region.