Iran warns U.S. against joining war in support of Israel

Tehran: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that Iran is fully prepared to respond with force if the U.S. decides to intervene militarily in support of Israel. His comments come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following a series of hostile exchanges between Iran and Israel in recent weeks.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Gharibabadi said, “If the U.S. wants to step into the battlefield in support of the Zionist regime, Iran will be forced to use its resources to defend its national security and interests. Aggressors will be taught a lesson.”

His remarks came shortly after reports emerged of U.S. intelligence and logistical support being offered to Israel in anticipation of further conflict. Gharibabadi made it clear that Iran views any U.S. involvement as direct aggression, not just political support. He emphasized that Iran will not hesitate to act if its sovereignty or allies are threatened.

He also mentioned that Iran’s military leadership has several options ready, signaling that preparations for a wider confrontation have already been made.

This warning follows Iran’s earlier threats after senior Israeli officials hinted at the possibility of targeting Iranian military assets in Syria and Lebanon. Tensions remain high as diplomatic efforts appear stalled, and the region watches closely for any sign of military escalation.

The international community, including the United Nations and European Union, has urged both sides to exercise restraint, warning that a larger conflict could destabilize the region and threaten global peace.