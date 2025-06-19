China, Russia urge Israel to halt attacks on Iran, call for immediate ceasefire

BEIJING/MOSCOW – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Thursday, strongly condemning Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran and calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, President Xi told Putin that China is ready to engage in talks with all parties and play a constructive role in restoring peace to the region. He emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable solutions to resolve conflicts.

President Xi also urged all conflicting sides, especially Israel, to strictly follow international law and avoid harming innocent civilians. He stressed that protecting civilian lives must remain the top priority amid the Iran-Israel tension.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Xi called for an immediate halt to hostilities, saying the use of force is not a responsible or effective way to resolve international disputes. He reiterated that the international community must work together to cool down the situation.

President Putin appreciated China’s peace-focused approach and expressed support for diplomatic efforts between Iran and Israel. He also backed China’s call for a peaceful resolution to the crisis, reinforcing the need for negotiations over violence.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Telegraph, the Kremlin issued a statement confirming that both leaders condemned Israel’s actions, calling them a violation of the UN Charter and international law. The leaders agreed that concerns over Iran’s nuclear program should be addressed through diplomacy—not military action.