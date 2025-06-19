PTA celebrates 200 million mobile users with free data and call package

ISLAMABAD – In a major announcement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that the number of mobile phone users in the country has reached 200 million. To mark this achievement, PTA is offering free mobile data and call minutes to all users.

According to PTA Chairman, every mobile user will receive 2 GB of free data and 200 free on-net minutes for 24 hours. This one-day package is being offered as a gesture of appreciation to users for contributing to Pakistan’s growing digital network.

Sharing key statistics, the chairman said that mobile services are now available in over 80.30% of the country. He also highlighted that broadband subscribers have crossed 143 million, while more than 3 million people use fixed-line telephone services.

While celebrating this success, the PTA Chairman also acknowledged the challenges facing Pakistan’s telecom and IT sectors. He assured that efforts are underway to conduct timely spectrum auctions to boost connectivity and expand services.

Moreover, he emphasized that connectivity is the foundation of a digital economy, and announced plans to offer free Wi-Fi services at multiple universities across the country to support students and researchers.

This move is seen as part of PTA’s broader strategy to strengthen digital access, empower users, and promote a more connected Pakistan.