Iran fires missiles at Israeli military targets; 47 injured as tensions rise

Iran launched fresh missile attacks targeting Israel’s military command and intelligence headquarters, along with other strategic sites. Israeli officials confirmed at least 47 people were injured in the strikes, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of targeting the Soroka Hospital.

According to Iranian news agency Arna, the morning missile strikes focused on the Israeli military command center and an intelligence camp near Soroka Medical Center. Russian news outlets shared images showing damage to the hospital, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and other buildings.

Following the attacks, Israeli authorities evacuated several buildings, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Iranian officials said the military intelligence facility at Givon Technology Park in Be’er Sheva was also hit. They clarified that although the hospital suffered minor damage, the military sites were the main targets.

Israeli media reported that six people were seriously injured in the missile strikes near Be’er Sheva. Rescue teams confirmed that 47 people were wounded overall, with some in critical condition. Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the attacks, vowing to hold Tehran accountable for the hospital strike.

In response to Israeli aggression, Iran launched a new wave of missile strikes under “Operation Vada Sadigh 3” on Wednesday night. Israeli air defense sirens sounded across central Israel, but no missile hits or damage were reported so far. One missile fragment hit a highway, injuring a civilian.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, allies of Iran, pledged to continue attacks on Israel until the blockade on Gaza ends. Their leader, Mahdi Al-Mashat, said their support for Palestinians would not stop despite sacrifices. The Houthis have launched long-range missile strikes and naval attacks on Israeli targets since the Gaza conflict reignited.