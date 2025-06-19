Iran fires missiles on Israeli military sites, 30 injured in latest attacks

Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel’s military command and intelligence headquarters, as well as an intelligence camp near Soroka Hospital. Israeli officials confirmed that at least 30 people were injured in the strikes, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of targeting the Soroka Hospital itself.

According to Iranian news agency Arna, the main targets of Thursday morning’s missile strikes were Israel’s military command center and an intelligence installation near Soroka Hospital in southern Israel. Russian news outlet RT shared images showing damage to Soroka Hospital, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and other buildings following the attacks.

Following the strikes, several buildings, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, were evacuated as a safety precaution. Iranian authorities also said the missile attack targeted a military intelligence site located in Gev Yam Technology Park near Be’er Sheva, a major city in southern Israel.

Israeli media reported that the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva was hit, resulting in 30 injuries, including three people who are seriously hurt. Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the attacks on social media, calling Iran’s actions “terrorist and cruel,” and promised to hold Tehran’s leadership fully accountable.

Earlier, Iran launched a missile barrage against Israel as part of “Operation Promised Truth 3” in response to Israeli aggression. Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran, which triggered air raid sirens in central and southern Israel. So far, no major missile impacts or damage have been reported.

According to the Times of Israel, a piece of a stopped Iranian ballistic missile hit a car on a highway in central Israel, injuring one person. Emergency services said the injured person is conscious and receiving treatment. Citizens in areas where sirens sounded have been instructed to take shelter immediately and await further instructions as air defenses continue to operate.