Cop martyred in attack on Orakzai police check post

A cop embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Orakzai district on Wednesday. Police sources said that a group of terrorists attacked Gandi Tal Police Post located in Upper Orakzai. The martyred policeman was later identified as Tajdar Ali. Soon after receiving the report of the attack, heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and started a search operation. Later, the police shifted dead body of martyred police to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). It is necessary to mention here that on June 14, 2025, a police officer was martyred in a terrorist attack on a police post in Orakzai. The terrorists attacked a police post in Ghiljo Police Station area in Upper Orakzai. Police said that policemen bravely fought against the terrorists. More police and FC contingents reached the scene and launched a search operation in the area.