China’s rare earth export curbs threaten India’s EV future

India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is facing a serious challenge due to China’s recent decision to curb exports of rare earth materials and magnets. These items are essential for EV production, especially for motors and batteries. Without a stable supply, many Indian automakers fear they may have to pause production. This could derail the country’s big plans for green transportation just as new EV models are being launched.

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s largest car manufacturers, has already reduced its short-term production targets for its upcoming electric SUV, the e-Vitara. Bajaj Auto has also warned that it may cut back production by July if magnet imports from China don’t resume. These magnets are mostly used in the motors that power EVs. India relies heavily on China not only for rare earths but also for EV batteries from Chinese firms like BYD and Gotion.

India’s strained political ties with China have made the situation worse. Talks to restore the flow of supplies have started, but progress is expected to be slow. Tensions over past border conflicts and trade restrictions have limited cooperation. Indian authorities are now trying to find long-term solutions, but the lack of local production facilities and technology makes it hard to act quickly.

To reduce its future dependence, the Indian government is drafting a plan to develop its own rare earth industry. The country holds the world’s fifth-largest reserves of these materials. However, experts say setting up domestic production will take several years and require large investments, as well as partnerships for advanced technology. In the meantime, companies are stuck between growing EV demand and shrinking supply lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants 30% of all new car sales in India to be electric by 2030. Currently, EVs make up only about 2.5%. Without a stable supply of rare earths, this goal may not be achieved. The next few months will be critical. If China’s export curbs continue, India’s EV momentum could stall, affecting jobs, investment, and its push for cleaner air.