No evidence Iran is building a nuclear weapon, says IAEA chief

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has stated that there is no evidence suggesting Iran is actively working toward building a nuclear weapon. In an interview with CNN, Grossi clarified that the agency has not observed any systematic progress by Iran toward developing a nuclear bomb. His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

However, Grossi also raised concerns about the current state of Iran’s nuclear material, particularly its highly enriched uranium. In a separate interview with Bloomberg, he admitted that the IAEA cannot currently verify the exact location of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium stockpile. When asked whether this material remains stored at the underground Isfahan facility—where it was previously sealed under IAEA safeguards—Grossi expressed uncertainty, saying he could not confidently confirm its safety.

Prior to the conflict, around 400 kilograms of uranium—enough for approximately ten nuclear weapons—had been securely stored at Isfahan. But following Israeli attacks, all routine inspections have been suspended. Grossi confirmed that while IAEA inspectors are still inside Iran, they are unable to carry out their duties. No normal inspection activities are taking place, and Iran has not informed the IAEA of any specific protective measures it may have implemented to secure its nuclear material from attack.

Grossi emphasized that no country in the world is currently enriching uranium to 60% purity, which is close to the 90% threshold required for a nuclear weapon. He noted that Iran possesses all the “pieces of the puzzle” necessary to construct a bomb if it chooses to, creating uncertainty that he described as deeply concerning.

The IAEA is now relying on satellite imagery to monitor Iran’s nuclear program, as physical inspections have halted. So far, there is no indication that enriched uranium has been moved, which would constitute a breach of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Grossi called for an urgent return to diplomatic talks, warning that the stakes in this nuclear standoff are extremely high and the consequences of miscalculation could be severe.