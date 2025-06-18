Asim Munir reaches white house for high-level talks with Trump

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2025 — Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, arrived at the White House on Wednesday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in a closely watched lunch meeting. The gathering, held behind closed doors in the Cabinet Room, follows weeks of heightened regional tension and comes amid efforts to sustain the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire.

Earlier this week, Field Marshal Munir engaged with the Pakistani diaspora in Washington, D.C., receiving a warm welcome. Addressing overseas Pakistanis, he praised their critical role in supporting the national economy through remittances, investments, and their global achievements. In return, the community applauded the military’s professionalism during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which responded to recent Indian strikes.

According to ISPR, the army chief reaffirmed the significance of continued collaboration between Pakistan and its global citizens. He emphasized their status as ambassadors of Pakistan and called for stronger ties to face mutual challenges. The gathering concluded with renewed unity and commitment toward building a more secure and prosperous Pakistan.

Field Marshal Munir’s U.S. visit holds strategic importance in light of Trump’s recent diplomatic role in mediating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. The ceasefire, brokered on May 10, ended an 87-hour military escalation triggered by the Pahalgam incident, which India blamed on Pakistan without presenting evidence. The standoff resulted in the loss of over 150 Pakistani lives, including civilians and soldiers.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, reportedly downing six Indian fighter jets, including Rafales. Trump has since claimed credit for halting the conflict, reinforcing his influence in the region. As the two leaders meet, global eyes remain fixed on Washington, where diplomacy now hopes to replace confrontation.