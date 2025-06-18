Iran launches fresh missile strike on Israel amid rising tensions

Iran has launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel under its ongoing military campaign, Operation Wa’ad al-Sadiq 3. This marks the fifth consecutive day of Iranian retaliation in response to Israeli aggression. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed fresh ballistic missile launches and activated sirens across central Israel and other regions.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or direct hits, according to IDF officials. However, citizens were warned to seek shelter in underground bunkers or secure areas immediately. Alerts were sent to mobile phones, and warning sirens were heard in areas expected to be impacted.

The Times of Israel reported that Israel’s air defense systems are actively attempting to intercept the incoming missiles. Authorities expect more sirens to go off in the next few minutes as new threats are detected. People have been told to stay in shelters until further instructions are provided.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, strong allies of Iran, have also vowed to continue attacks on Israel. Senior Houthi leader Mehdi al-Mashat stated that their strikes will go on until the siege on Gaza ends and Israeli aggression stops. He reaffirmed support for Palestinians, calling the attacks a necessary sacrifice.

Since the war in Gaza resumed, Houthis have launched long-range missiles at Israel and attacked ships in Middle Eastern waters. While most of their missile attacks caused limited damage, they have triggered frequent air raid alerts. The Houthis remain a key part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”, openly challenging Israeli actions in the region.