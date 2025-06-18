Dar directs urgent evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Iran, Iraq

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has ordered the swift evacuation of all Pakistani nationals currently stranded in Iran and Iraq. He chaired a high-level meeting to assess ongoing efforts and instructed officials to accelerate the repatriation process.

Dar expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far but emphasized the need for urgency. He directed the Foreign Office to provide full support to stranded citizens and ensure a coordinated response. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was also told to work closely with the ministry for smooth logistics.

Meanwhile, Pakistan began repatriating over 400 nationals from Iraq. According to embassy officials, 415 pilgrims will return to Karachi and Islamabad via special Iraqi Airways flights. Two more flights are scheduled within the next 48 hours. In Najaf, temporary housing and meals are being provided to waiting pilgrims.

Efforts are also underway to evacuate Pakistanis from Iran. A total of 1,200 citizens, including 47 students, have already returned—78 of them via the Taftan border. Plans are in place to use Iraq as a transit point for further evacuations from Iran.

Due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Pakistan has also recalled some non-essential embassy staff and their families from Tehran. However, both the Embassy and Consulate in Iran will continue to operate as normal, ensuring support for remaining citizens.