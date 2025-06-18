Trump lauds Pakistan army chief for role in India-Pakistan ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for halting potential conflict between Pakistan and India. Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump said his administration successfully helped stop a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. He praised the people of Pakistan, calling them “very good,” and expressed his admiration for the country.

Trump specifically highlighted the role of Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him a powerful figure in the country. According to Trump, Munir played an important role in supporting the ceasefire from Pakistan’s side. The remarks came just hours before a scheduled luncheon meeting between Trump and Field Marshal Munir.

According to British media, Trump and Munir are set to meet today over lunch, although the details of the discussion remain undisclosed. The meeting will be held without any press access, raising speculation about the agenda. Analysts suggest that this unusual and high-level interaction could unsettle India.

In response, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 35-minute phone call with President Trump. During the call, Modi reportedly made it clear that India does not accept third-party mediation on issues with Pakistan. He also emphasized that India’s military operation “Operation Sindoor” is still underway.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have long been a concern for global peace. Trump’s attempt to position himself as a mediator — especially by praising Pakistan’s military leadership — could further complicate regional diplomacy.