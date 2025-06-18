Israeli air force strikes Iranian AH-1 helicopters at Kermanshah airbase

The Israeli Air Force claimed it targeted Iranian AH-1 helicopters stationed at the Kermanshah Airbase in Iran. The strike aims to weaken Iran’s military capabilities, according to Israeli officials.

Brigadier General Effi Dafran, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said at a press conference that these helicopters were deployed to attack Israeli aircraft. “Their mission was to try to damage our planes,” he explained.

The IDF also released a video showing the airstrike, highlighting the precision of the operation. The footage confirms the destruction of the Iranian helicopters at the airbase. This attack reflects rising tensions between Israel and Iran amid ongoing conflicts in the region. Israel has repeatedly targeted Iranian military assets it considers threats.

Meanwhile, Iran has not yet officially responded to this recent strike. The situation remains tense as both sides continue their military activities.

The international community is watching closely, urging restraint to avoid further escalation. This event adds to the growing instability in the Middle East.