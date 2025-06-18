Justice for all: CJP Afridi pledges swift and fair legal system in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Wednesday vowed that dispensing justice remains the highest priority of the judiciary. Speaking at the Peshawar High Court Bar, he stressed that addressing public grievances is their main focus.

CJP Afridi congratulated the newly elected cabinet and reminded lawyers that the bar and bench must work closely together. He encouraged young lawyers to respect their seniors and support development projects that benefit the entire legal community.

The Chief Justice also announced plans to build a new judicial complex in Peshawar. He assured that the judiciary is taking steps to improve facilities for both lawyers and judges, acknowledging the challenges faced by the lower courts.

Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Atique Shah, praised CJP Afridi’s presence and highlighted the need for modern infrastructure to uphold the rule of law. He noted the alarming backlog of 236,000 pending cases in the lower judiciary.

Justice Shah specifically pointed out the high number of cases in family courts and called on bar associations to help speed up their resolution. He emphasized that cooperation between the bar and judiciary is essential to deliver timely justice.

Finally, he mentioned ongoing training programs for junior lawyers at the Judicial Academy, aiming to strengthen the justice system from the ground up. Together, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring justice reaches every citizen promptly and fairly.