PM Shehbaz forms committee to boost cashless economy and digitization

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday formed a high-level committee to promote a cashless economy and speed up digitization across Pakistan. The prime minister will personally chair the committee and oversee its progress weekly.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that digitizing the economy is one of the government’s top reform priorities. He urged officials to encourage digital money transfers and payments through effective policy measures.

He also highlighted that the federal budget for 2025-26 includes several initiatives aimed at expanding the cashless economy. Additionally, the government is working to discourage the informal economy by promoting digital transactions for shopping and money transfers.

The prime minister praised the transparent distribution of funds during Ramadan through digital wallets, which ensured that aid reached rightful beneficiaries without any human interference. He said this step increased efficiency and transparency in government assistance.

Moreover, he noted positive economic signs, including a drop in inflation and a rise in foreign remittances. The strong performance of the stock market shows growing investor confidence in government policies, he added.

The meeting also reviewed efforts by the Finance and Information Technology ministries to support digital payments. Instructions have been given to traders to adopt digital payment methods. Several federal ministers and senior officials attended the session to discuss further actions.