Khamenei faces isolation as Israel eliminates top Iranian advisers

DUBAI/LONDON — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is increasingly isolated after losing several key military and intelligence advisers in Israeli airstrikes, raising fears of miscalculation in Tehran’s decision-making. Sources close to his inner circle say these losses have created a dangerous vacuum within Iran’s most critical leadership structures.

Among the dead are Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the ballistic missile program, and spymaster Mohammad Kazemi. These men formed part of a 15- to 20-member group of loyal aides who advised Khamenei on national security and defense. Their absence has weakened the cohesion of Iran’s strategic operations.

While other influential advisers remain active, such as political and diplomatic figures, the blow to the Guards — Iran’s most elite military unit — is significant. Khamenei has relied on the Revolutionary Guards not only for external military operations but also for internal control during protests and unrest over the years.

Meanwhile, Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, has taken on a greater role in managing state affairs. With strong ties to the Guards and access to major decision-making channels, Mojtaba is viewed by some insiders as a potential successor, further tightening the family’s grip on power during this turbulent time.

Trusted figures like Ali Asghar Hejazi, Mohammad Golpayegani, and former diplomats continue to support Khamenei in diplomatic and domestic matters. However, the absence of top military leadership comes as Iran faces increasing tensions with Israel, which has intensified its strikes on Iranian-linked forces across the region.

Now at 86, Khamenei must navigate one of the most dangerous periods in his leadership. With his inner circle weakened and Iran’s regional allies under pressure, the Supreme Leader finds himself more isolated than ever — facing escalating external threats and internal unrest driven by economic hardship and political frustration.