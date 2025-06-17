Israeli shelling near aid center in Gaza kills 74, leaves 200 injured

GAZA — Israeli tanks opened fire on a crowd gathered near aid trucks in southern Gaza, killing at least 74 Palestinians and injuring over 200 others, medical sources confirmed on Tuesday. The attack occurred in Khan Younis, where desperate civilians were waiting for food amid severe hunger and ongoing humanitarian crisis.

According to reports from Reuters and Al Jazeera, videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on a main road in Khan Younis. Witnesses said Israeli tanks fired at least two shells into the crowd as people attempted to access aid supplies. The Israeli army acknowledged the firing and said an investigation is underway.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters that thousands had gathered along the eastern road where aid trucks usually pass. One survivor, Alaa, speaking from Nasser Hospital, said, “They let us move forward and gather in one place, then suddenly tank shells fell. People were torn apart trying to feed their children.”

Doctors reported that 51 people died on the spot, while around 200 were injured, including at least 20 in critical condition. Victims were rushed to hospitals using private cars, rickshaws, and even donkey carts due to the lack of ambulances.

The Israeli military said the crowd had surrounded an aid truck near an area where Israeli troops were operating. A statement expressed regret over civilian casualties but stressed that the army always tries to minimize harm while ensuring the safety of its forces.

Meanwhile, other Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least 14 more people in different areas, bringing Tuesday’s total death toll to 88. This latest tragedy adds to a series of daily deadly attacks on Palestinians seeking aid since Israel partially lifted its blockade of Gaza three weeks ago.