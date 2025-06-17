India’s aviation regulator demands pilot training records after Air India crash

India’s aviation safety body has asked Air India for training records of the pilots and dispatcher of the crashed plane. This comes amid the investigation into the accident that killed at least 271 people. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also instructed flying schools to check their training compliance. These measures aim to improve overall aviation safety after the tragedy.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. The flight was headed to London with 242 passengers on board. Only one passenger survived, while about 30 people on the ground also died. The lead pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, had 8,200 flying hours and was also an Air India instructor. His co-pilot, Clive Kunder, had 1,100 hours of experience.

The DGCA requested detailed documents about the crew’s training, qualifications, flight history, and medical records. The investigation team also wants information on any past disciplinary actions. Although no operational concerns were raised, these checks are routine after major accidents. The dispatcher’s role includes flight planning and coordination with pilots during flights.

Meanwhile, flying schools across India must follow stricter safety and operational rules. Instructors must ensure compliance with training, maintenance, and licensing standards. They also need to coordinate flight plans with airports nearby to prepare for emergencies. The DGCA will conduct audits and surveillance to monitor compliance with these new measures.

Boeing’s commercial head, Stephanie Pope, recently visited Air India’s headquarters and met with its chairman. The crash challenges both Air India, recently bought by the Tata Group, and Boeing, which is trying to regain trust. Additionally, government airports have been asked to hold emergency drills on June 30 to improve readiness for similar incidents.