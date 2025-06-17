Pakistan’s IT exports see first dip in 19 months despite strong annual growth

Pakistan’s IT exports slightly dropped by 1% year-on-year in May 2025, reaching $329 million. This marks the first yearly decline in 19 months. However, exports rose 4% month-on-month, crossing the 12-month average of $314 million. The daily average in May was $16.5 million, higher than April’s $15.9 million. Despite the dip, exports showed steady performance overall.

Over the first eleven months of FY2024-25, total IT exports reached $3.5 billion. This shows a strong 19% increase from last year. The growth came from better global outreach and local policy support. Improved foreign exchange rules and a stable currency encouraged exporters to bring earnings back to Pakistan. The rise in the export retention limit from 35% to 50% also helped.

Pakistani IT firms are expanding in markets like the GCC. Many also joined major tech events like LEAP 2025 and Web Summit Qatar. These efforts attracted more global clients. The State Bank’s new policies let exporters invest up to 50% of earnings in foreign businesses. This move opened new growth opportunities.

A recent P@SHA survey shows that 62% of IT firms now use special foreign currency accounts. These accounts offer benefits under new SBP rules. Net IT exports in May stood at $294 million. This figure rose 1% year-on-year and 2% month-on-month. It also beat the 12-month average of $272 million.

Looking forward, the IT industry expects exports to hit $3.8 billion by the end of FY25. This would be a 17% yearly increase. Under the “Uraan Pakistan” plan, the government targets $10 billion in IT exports by 2029. Achieving this will require 28% annual growth. Systems Limited remains the top choice for investors in the IT sector.