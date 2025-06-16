Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem joins Forbes’ 30 under 30 hall of fame

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for South Asia 2025. He was named in the Entertainment & Sports category, becoming the only Pakistani featured this year. Forbes honoured him for both his sports achievements and cultural impact.

Arshad gained global fame after winning Olympic gold in Paris, the first-ever individual Olympic gold for Pakistan. This historic win brought him into the spotlight and made him an inspiration for young athletes across South Asia. His journey from Mian Channu to international success continues to inspire.

He has also won gold at the Asian Athletics Championship, adding to his list of achievements. So far, Arshad has earned five gold medals in major international events. His success has raised Pakistan’s profile in global track and field sports.

His story shows how hard work and resilience can lead to greatness. Arshad’s inclusion in the Forbes list proves that sports heroes can also be cultural icons. It also highlights the growing recognition of Pakistani talent on global platforms.

As Arshad prepares for future competitions, this honour adds another milestone to his already impressive career. He now carries not just the javelin, but also the hopes of millions of Pakistanis, determined to make his country proud.