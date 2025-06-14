Bilawal warns against turning Iran conflict into Iraq 2.0 or world war III

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned that the growing conflict between Iran and Israel must not escalate into a regional war. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, he said Pakistan cannot afford another Iraq-style war or a global crisis like World War III. He urged the world to push for immediate peace. “We certainly do not want war on this border,” he said, referring to Iran. He condemned recent Israeli strikes on Iran and called them dangerous for the entire region.

Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan stands for peace on all its borders, including with Iran, India, and Afghanistan. He said modern-day diplomacy must replace the trend of launching wars over disputes. “It has become far too easy to have a war every month,” he added. He called for a ceasefire between Iran and Israeli forces, calling them “occupying forces in Palestine.” He stressed that ongoing wars do not serve the interests of any nation.

The tensions erupted after Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear and military sites, reportedly killing at least 80 people, including senior military leaders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched a heavy barrage of missiles at Israeli cities, killing five people and injuring more than 170. Israeli leaders have since threatened more strikes, escalating fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assured that Pakistan would continue to support Iran at global forums like the UN. Speaking in parliament, he said that Pakistan has never recognized Israel and condemned the attacks on a “fraternal country.” He urged the Muslim world to unite, calling for an urgent OIC meeting to show collective support for Iran and Palestine.

The press conference was part of a broader international outreach campaign by Pakistan. The delegation includes Bilawal, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khurram Dastgir, and other senior political figures. They are meeting officials in the US, UK, and EU to present Pakistan’s perspective on recent regional tensions and counter India’s unproven claims against Pakistan in global diplomacy.