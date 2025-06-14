Opposition protest breaks national assembly microphones worth Rs. 350 million

During the budget session for the financial year 2025-26, the opposition protested loudly in the National Assembly. They shouted slogans, tore budget papers, and threw them around the house. Opposition Leader Omar Ayub slammed budget copies on desks. This caused chaos and disrupted the session for a long time.

Because of the protest, the microphone system in four rows of the assembly broke down completely. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the damage is very serious. He added that the entire sound system needs to be replaced now. The repair and replacement will cost around Rs. 350 million.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticized the opposition for their behavior. He asked if taxpayers should pay for the damage. He also suggested that the cost should be taken from the opposition members’ salaries. Many people have started discussing who should be responsible for this loss.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Rs. 17.57 trillion budget. The budget includes Rs. 2.55 trillion for defense and tax relief for salaried people. However, the opposition’s loud protest made it difficult to hear the budget speech.

In conclusion, the protest caused major damage to expensive assembly equipment. The issue raised questions about respect for public property. It also sparked debate on political responsibility and accountability in Pakistan’s parliament.