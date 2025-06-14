Four Pakistani stars set to shine in Guyana Global Super League

Four Pakistani players will take part in the Guyana Global Super League from July 10 to 18. The league brings together top international T20 players for thrilling cricket action.

Muhammad Nawaz, Khawaja Nafees, Saud Shakeel, and Sahibzada Farhan have been picked by different franchises. Saud Shakeel will play for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, a popular Caribbean team.

Muhammad Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan are part of the Hobart Hurricanes squad from Australia. Khawaja Nafees has received his No Objection Certificate (NOC) but his franchise team is yet to be confirmed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially allowed Muhammad Nawaz to play. However, Saud Shakeel and Sahibzada Farhan still await clearance from PCB, which may delay their participation.

The league will be an important platform for these players to showcase their talent on the global stage. Fans eagerly await exciting performances from the Pakistani stars in this highly competitive tournament.