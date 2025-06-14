Israel shifts war focus from Gaza to Iran, says IDF

The Israeli military has officially changed its war strategy, shifting its main focus from Gaza to Iran. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Iran is now considered the primary front in their ongoing military campaign. Gaza, which has seen months of intense fighting, is now being treated as a secondary zone.

This decision follows a series of airstrikes in Iran over the last 24 hours. The Israeli Air Force reportedly targeted over 150 strategic sites, including military bases and command centers. The IDF also confirmed that it had attacked Iran’s key nuclear sites, Fordow and Natanz. However, the damage to these nuclear facilities was said to be limited compared to the scale of the strikes.

The Israeli military also claimed it has now created a “safe corridor” into Iranian airspace. This new aerial access allows Israeli jets to enter Tehran’s skies more easily and operate more freely within Iran. According to IDF sources, this was made possible through coordinated air operations over the past few nights.

Meanwhile, military analysts believe that Israel’s shift in strategy signals an attempt to directly deter Iran from supporting militant proxies in the region, including groups in Gaza and Lebanon. Tensions have risen sharply since Iran vowed revenge for Israeli strikes that killed several senior Iranian military commanders in Tehran.

As the region edges closer to a broader war, global leaders have begun calling for restraint. Yet both Iran and Israel continue to exchange threats, raising fears of a prolonged and more destructive conflict that could destabilize the Middle East further.