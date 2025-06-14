Historic victory at Lord’s: South Africa crowned test champions for the first time

South Africa has won the ICC World Test Championship for the first time in history after defeating Australia at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Chasing a target of 282 runs on a challenging pitch, the Proteas secured a thrilling victory by 6 wickets, thanks to a brilliant century from Aiden Markram.

Markram played a composed and skillful innings, remaining unbeaten on 130 runs. His calm approach helped stabilize the chase. Captain Temba Bavuma played a crucial supporting role, scoring 66 runs before getting out. Earlier, opener Wiaan Mulder contributed 27 runs, while Ryan Rickelton added 6. Both openers fell to the skilled bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Australia struggled in their second innings, getting bowled out for 207 runs. Starc stood out with a fighting 58 runs, but it wasn’t enough. South Africa’s bowling attack was relentless. Kagiso Rabada led with 4 wickets, Lungi Ngidi took 3, and Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder picked up one wicket each, maintaining constant pressure on the Australian batsmen.

This win is a historic milestone for South African cricket as it is their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title. The team’s consistent performance across both innings showed great teamwork and resilience, overcoming the strong Australian side on their home turf.

The triumph at Lord’s will be celebrated widely in South Africa and cricketing circles worldwide. It marks a new chapter in South Africa’s cricket history, highlighting the team’s skill and determination on the global stage.