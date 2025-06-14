Iran urges UN to act against Israel over airstrikes on military and civilian sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the United Nations to take urgent action against Israel’s recent attacks. He held a phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, where he detailed the scale of Israeli strikes on Iran. These included attacks on military bases, nuclear facilities, and residential areas.

Araghchi labeled the strikes as a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty and international law. He stressed that Israel’s actions breach the UN Charter and threaten the stability of the entire region. Citing Article 51 of the Charter, he asserted Iran’s right to self-defense and demanded an immediate UN response.

He urged the UN to condemn Israel’s aggression and hold it accountable through appropriate international measures. He said failure to act could lead to wider conflict. He also reminded the UN of its duty to uphold the principles of peace and respect among sovereign states.

UN chief António Guterres expressed regret over the attacks and condemned the violence. He assured that the UN will use all available tools to reduce tensions and promote peace. Guterres also called on all parties to show restraint and prevent the conflict from escalating further.

The Israeli military had launched a series of airstrikes across Tehran and nearby cities. These included hits on homes and strategic sites. The attacks killed key Iranian military leaders, including General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC head General Hossein Salami. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned of a harsh and painful response, calling Israel’s actions a grave mistake.