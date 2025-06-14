Bilawal warns: Without talks, India-Pakistan tensions will keep rising

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, warned that tensions with India will grow daily without dialogue. He spoke at a press conference in Brussels. He said the region was safer before the conflict started. He added that India often avoids talks, but without them, hostility will increase. Although there is a ceasefire, real peace has not yet been achieved.

Bilawal offered India a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack. He condemned India’s threat to cut water supplies, calling it a provocation. He stressed that both countries cannot afford a third world war. The risk of escalation is high due to ongoing tensions.

He highlighted that both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers but tensions have increased rapidly. Pakistan still believes in full and honest talks. However, India has refused to negotiate in the past. Bilawal said dialogue is the only way to reduce hostility.

Furthermore, Bilawal urged the global community to help stop the Israel-Iran conflict. He said Pakistan cannot bear the consequences of that war either. He stressed the need for peace and stability in the whole region. International efforts are critical to prevent further violence.

Bilawal called for serious talks with India to prevent worsening tensions. He warned that without peace, the situation could spiral out of control. Both countries must work together for lasting peace and security.