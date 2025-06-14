Rs1,500 hike in a day: Gold hits new peak in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to rise in Pakistan on Saturday, tracking gains in the global market. The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,500, reaching Rs363,000, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a boost. It rose by Rs1,206 to settle at Rs311,213, showing strong market demand and continued investor interest.

This follows a major jump on Friday, when gold surged by Rs4,600 per tola. That brought Friday’s price to Rs361,500, setting the stage for another rise today.

In the global market, gold rates also increased on Saturday. The international price hit $3,432 per ounce, including a $20 premium, up by $15 from the previous day.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw a smaller increase. Silver gained Rs7 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs3,787, as global precious metal trends continued to impact local prices.