Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Iran at UN security council

Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iran, calling them illegal and dangerous. At the UN Security Council, Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the attack violated Iran’s sovereignty and the UN Charter. He described the strikes as unjustified aggression and a threat to regional peace. Pakistan expressed full support for Iran and extended condolences for the lives lost and damage caused.

Ambassador Ahmad stated that these attacks were a clear breach of international law. He stressed that such actions threaten not only Iran but the whole region. He also reminded the UN that Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Pakistan urged the Security Council to take serious notice of this escalation.

The violence began when Israel launched deadly strikes across Iran. These targeted military and nuclear sites in Tehran, Natanz, Isfahan, and Shiraz. Iranian officials confirmed that 78 people were killed, including senior generals and nuclear scientists. Over 320 people were injured in what Iran described as a major assault.

In response, Iran fired missiles and drones toward Israel in two waves. These hit areas near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Although Israel intercepted most missiles, some caused damage. Three people died and 91 were injured in the retaliation. Israel claimed it had struck over 200 targets linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The situation has drawn global concern. The US helped intercept Iranian missiles but denied joining Israel’s attacks. Iran, however, blamed Washington and warned of consequences. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, promised revenge and appointed new military leaders. He said Israel’s actions had marked “the beginning of its bitter end.”