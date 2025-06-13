Iran shoots down two Israeli warplanes as tensions explode

Iranian state media reported that Iranian air defense forces shot down two Israeli fighter jets on Friday during a large-scale Israeli air assault. The official IRNA news agency stated that the jets were hit while flying inside Iranian airspace. However, the report did not provide further details about the location or the type of aircraft targeted.

This development comes amid a dangerous military escalation between the two countries. Just hours earlier, Iran had launched around 100 missiles at Israel in retaliation for deadly Israeli airstrikes. Those strikes killed at least 20 senior Iranian commanders and hit sensitive military and nuclear sites, including facilities in Isfahan and Natanz. Iran’s air defense systems were already on high alert when the jets were reportedly brought down.

The Iranian military described the shoot-down as a “strong message” to Israel. Witnesses in Iranian cities reported hearing loud explosions throughout the night. In Tehran, sirens blared, and defense systems lit up the skies as they intercepted incoming projectiles. Footage broadcast by Iranian state TV showed smoke rising near residential areas and military zones.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed a firm response and said Israel would “regret” its actions. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei called the Israeli attacks “a wicked crime” and warned of a bitter fate for Tel Aviv. The Revolutionary Guards also claimed their forces were fully prepared to respond to any further aggression.

Meanwhile, Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency. Schools and workplaces have been closed, and civilians have been ordered into shelters. Israeli officials have not confirmed the loss of any fighter jets so far. However, tensions continue to rise, and international observers fear the conflict could spiral into a full-blown regional war.