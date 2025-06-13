After deadly airstrikes, Iran hits back with fury: 100 missiles target Israel

In a dramatic escalation, Iran launched around 100 missiles at Israel on Friday night. This was in direct response to Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 20 top Iranian commanders, including Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami and Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Sirens wailed across Israeli cities as explosions echoed in the sky. The Israeli army instructed civilians to seek shelter and suspended schools, offices, and public gatherings.

Earlier, Israel carried out widespread strikes across Iran, targeting key nuclear sites, missile factories, and military bases. Explosions were reported near Tehran, Isfahan, and Natanz — home to major nuclear facilities. Israel claimed to have struck Iran’s nuclear site in Isfahan. Tehran’s air defense reportedly intercepted some incoming missiles, but many areas suffered damage, including residential zones where children were killed.

President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Iran’s response would make Israel regret its actions. Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the Israeli attacks, calling them a “bloody crime.” Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the start of “Operation Rising Lion,” vowing to continue the campaign until the Iranian threat is eliminated. Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers have been deployed and all borders are now under high alert.

Despite the unfolding war, the U.S. distanced itself from the Israeli operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Israel acted alone and that the U.S. had no role. However, Iranian officials blamed Washington for supporting Tel Aviv. Flights across the region were disrupted, and oil prices surged due to rising tensions and fears of a wider regional war.

The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed deep concern over the attacks near nuclear sites. Chief Rafael Grossi urged both sides to show restraint, warning of dangerous consequences for regional and global security. Talks between Iran and the U.S. over uranium enrichment are still scheduled in Oman, despite the ongoing violence.