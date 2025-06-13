Pakistan boils under extreme heat as ‘feels like’ temperatures cross 55°C

Pakistan is facing an intense wave of extreme heat, with several cities recording dangerously high “feels like” temperatures. On Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that four cities felt hotter than 50°C. This extreme weather has continued without a break for over a week, affecting both urban and rural areas.

The highest actual temperature was recorded in Sibbi at 47°C, with very low humidity. In Karachi, the thermometer showed 39°C, but the humidity pushed the “feels like” temperature to 50.4°C. According to the PMD’s heat index, this level of heat can cause serious health risks like heatstroke, cramps, and exhaustion.

Bahawalpur reported the highest perceived temperature of the day at 55.8°C, even though the recorded temperature was 46°C. Other cities like Lahore, Sialkot, and DI Khan also experienced “feels like” temperatures above 49°C. Even Islamabad and Rawalpindi, usually cooler, reported dangerously hot conditions.

However, relief may be on the way. The Met Office has forecast gusty winds and possible rain from Friday through Monday, especially in northern and central areas. These changes could help reduce the extreme temperatures, at least for a few days.

The ongoing heatwave highlights the growing impact of climate change across the region. Experts warn that such weather patterns are becoming more common. With temperatures repeatedly reaching record highs, the risks to health, agriculture, and water supplies continue to grow.