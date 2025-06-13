Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus meets BNP chief in London ahead of elections

Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, met Tarique Rahman, leader of the main opposition BNP, in London on Friday. This was their first public meeting since Yunus took over as caretaker leader following political turmoil last year. The two leaders smiled and shook hands, suggesting a possible easing of tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.

The elections are scheduled for April 2026, the first since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule ended abruptly in August 2024. However, the BNP wants elections earlier, preferably before Ramadan starts around February 17. The election date remains a key issue in ongoing political talks between the caretaker government and opposition.

Yunus’s caretaker government has stressed that holding elections by mid-2026 is crucial for allowing enough time to carry out political reforms and judicial trials. These reforms aim to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure a fair electoral process. Senior BNP members expressed hope that a consensus on reforms could be reached soon to avoid further delays.

During Hasina’s rule, Bangladesh faced criticism over human rights abuses and election irregularities. Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, was brought in by student protests demanding change. He has also stated that he will not continue as caretaker leader after the elections, emphasizing the temporary nature of his role.

This meeting in London signals a positive step toward political dialogue between rival groups. Both Yunus and Tarique Rahman appear committed to preventing conflict and ensuring a peaceful and credible election. Millions of Bangladeshis await the outcome, hoping for a stable democratic future.