Karishma Kapoor’s ex-husband and business tycoon Sanjay Kapur dies at 53

Indian actress Karishma Kapoor’s former husband, renowned businessman Sanjay Kapur, passed away at the age of 53. The sudden news has shocked both the entertainment and business worlds.

According to Indian media, Sanjay collapsed while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club, located in a suburb of London. He was given emergency medical care at the scene but could not be revived. Reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack during the match.

Sanjay Kapur was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a global auto parts company. He was known for his intelligence and business leadership. He studied at MIT and Harvard Business School, making him one of India’s most well-educated industrialists.

He married Karishma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple had two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, they divorced in 2016 due to personal differences. Just hours before his death, Sanjay posted on social media expressing sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, a post that has now gone viral.

Condolences have poured in from Bollywood and business circles. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora visited Karishma’s residence to offer support. His last rites are expected to be held in London, but the family has not made an official announcement yet.