“I felt uncomfortable”: Mahira Khan breaks silence on harassment in London

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has finally addressed the harassment incident that took place during the promotion of her new film Love Guru in London. She shared her feelings and experience while appearing on ARY Digital’s show Buzz Launch alongside co-star Humayun Saeed.

While chatting on the show, Mahira spoke about the chemistry between Humayun and actresses like Mehwish Hayat and Ayeza Khan, calling it natural and charming. She also said that Waheed Murad remains the true “Love Guru” of Pakistani cinema and praised his timeless hero image.

Speaking about the London incident, Mahira shared that she usually feels confident in public and manages herself well. But at that moment, she felt extremely uncomfortable and vulnerable. She added, “I turned around and looked at Humayun. He immediately noticed and stepped in.”

Humayun Saeed, reflecting on the same moment, said he did what he would do for any woman in such a situation. “If any woman—like my sister—is being harassed, I would always defend her,” he stated. His quick action helped calm the situation during the crowded event.

The incident occurred during a promotional event for Love Guru in London. Due to poor security and mismanagement, the venue became overcrowded. This led to pushing, shoving, and ultimately, harassment. Videos from the event went viral, sparking public concern and support for Mahira. Fans and fellow celebrities have since praised her courage for speaking up.