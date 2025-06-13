What role can Pakistan play in the Israel-Iran conflict?

Tensions in the Middle East have risen sharply following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets. The world is now watching closely. With global peace at risk, many are asking whether Pakistan can play a meaningful role in this crisis. As a nuclear power with regional influence, Pakistan’s stance has drawn attention.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Israel’s attacks, calling them unprovoked and dangerous. He warned that such actions could worsen an already unstable region. On social media, he urged the United Nations to step in immediately. He also ordered the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims from Iran. A crisis cell was set up in the Foreign Ministry.

President Asif Ali Zardari also reacted strongly. He called the Israeli attacks a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and international law. Expressing deep sympathy for the Iranian people, he urged the global community to hold Israel accountable. He said the international order must not allow such aggression to go unchecked.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a clear statement of support for Iran. It called Israel’s actions illegal and a threat to regional peace. Pakistan’s parliament passed a resolution condemning the attacks. The resolution described them as a breach of UN principles and affirmed Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Though Pakistan has taken a strong diplomatic stance, it remains cautious. Analysts believe Pakistan will avoid taking sides militarily. Due to its ties with both Iran and the U.S., Pakistan must balance carefully. However, as an OIC member and nuclear power, Pakistan can lead on diplomatic platforms. It may support Iran in the UN, push for peace talks, and use backdoor diplomacy to prevent a wider conflict.