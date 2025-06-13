Israel launched fresh airstrikes on Natanz site and Tabriz airport

Israel launched fresh airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military sites early Friday. The main target was the underground uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, located in Isfahan province. Iranian officials confirmed the attack caused serious damage above ground. However, they claimed the underground centrifuges remained safe. This strike is part of Israel’s wider operation against Iran’s nuclear program.

In addition to Natanz, Israel also attacked Tabriz International Airport. This airport lies in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. Iranian state media shared videos showing fire and smoke rising from the airport. According to reports, the strike caused a large fire. Emergency services rushed to the site to control the flames.

Iran reacted strongly to the attacks. The government called them a “declaration of war” and blamed Israel for trying to provoke conflict. Iranian leaders said they will strike back soon. They also vowed to rebuild the damaged nuclear facility and continue with their enrichment plans.

Meanwhile, the United States distanced itself from the attacks. President Donald Trump denied any American role in the strikes. Still, he urged Iran to make peace and avoid more bloodshed. In response to the rising tensions, the U.S. began pulling non-essential staff from the region.

These attacks have raised fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Tensions between Iran and Israel have now reached a new high. World leaders are urging both sides to show restraint. However, many fear the situation may get worse before it improves. The coming days could be critical for peace in the region.